QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of QuoteMedia stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. QuoteMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

