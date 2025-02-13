QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
Shares of QuoteMedia stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. QuoteMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
