Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $375,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after buying an additional 352,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,582,000 after acquiring an additional 350,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $243.35 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

