Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Releases Earnings Results

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Orkla ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 17,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.59. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

