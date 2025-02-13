NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 142.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned 0.44% of NetSol Technologies worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.