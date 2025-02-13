Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 587 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

