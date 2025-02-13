Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 192.58% from the stock’s current price.

RZLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rezolute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Rezolute Price Performance

Rezolute stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 202,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,900 shares in the company, valued at $647,361. This trade represents a 7.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 58.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rezolute by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

