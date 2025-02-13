One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

PWR opened at $298.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.55 and a 200-day moving average of $303.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.82 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

