Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 92.88% and a negative net margin of 223.85%.

Veru Stock Performance

Veru stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,007,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,357. Veru has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

