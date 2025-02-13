Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Pegasystems Stock Down 17.4 %

PEGA traded down $18.45 on Thursday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,853. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $71,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,226.40. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,804. This represents a 10.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock worth $1,346,086 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

