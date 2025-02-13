International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,306,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $255.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

