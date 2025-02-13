Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 190.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,368 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

