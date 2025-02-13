Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.210 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,721. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $129.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.