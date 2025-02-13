PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

