Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 101.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3,896.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.27.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.40 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.