William D. O’brien Sells 2,353 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $40,330.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,786.10. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.12. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.22. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

