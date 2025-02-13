William D. O’brien Sells 2,353 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $40,330.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,786.10. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.12. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.22. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.
Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.07%.
Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pathfinder Bancorp
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.