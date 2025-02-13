GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,040. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

