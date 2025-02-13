GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,040. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $63.33.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
