Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.16%.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 141,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. Inpex has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.93.
