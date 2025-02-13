Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 141,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. Inpex has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

