iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 100,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $92.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

