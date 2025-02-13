TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSYHY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

