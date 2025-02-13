TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
TravelSky Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSYHY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.58. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
