Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the January 15th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

QYLG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,233. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $34.19.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.