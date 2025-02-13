Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after purchasing an additional 556,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,571,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,459,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

