Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 23,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 16,285 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Imran Khan acquired 55,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,800. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Steinberg bought 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,726.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 over the last ninety days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE:ZETA traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.