Aljian Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $211.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.29 and a 200 day moving average of $178.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Melius Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

