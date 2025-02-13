Kentucky Trust Co Buys New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

