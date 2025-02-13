Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 820 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,065.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,067.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $964.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $918.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

