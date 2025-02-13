Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE (LON:IQEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

IQE Stock Down 4.1 %

LON IQE traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 14.88 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,454. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.87 million, a PE ratio of -744.00, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 8.21 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

IQE Company Profile

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

