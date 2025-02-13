Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 83,745.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $627.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $629.16 and a 200 day moving average of $599.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

