Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after buying an additional 8,388,735 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $194,832,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,421,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America raised Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

