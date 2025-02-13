Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paragon 28 stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

NYSE:FNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.06. 138,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,165. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.54. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Paragon 28’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 72,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $732,871.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,559,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,280,100.40. This trade represents a 0.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,086. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

