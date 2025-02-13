Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

