Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $410.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.82 and its 200-day moving average is $385.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

