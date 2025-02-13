Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 26 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $649.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.20 and a fifty-two week high of $663.87. The firm has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.