Best Penny Stocks To Research – February 10th

MGO Global, Momentus, and Brand Engagement Network are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are small-cap stocks that typically trade for very low prices, often under $5 per share. These stocks are known for their high volatility, speculative nature, and low liquidity, making them risky investments that can potentially offer high returns but also come with a high level of risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Shares of MGO Global stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 531,106,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,627,797. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 7.26. MGO Global has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Momentus (MNTS)

NASDAQ MNTS traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,721,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Momentus has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.56.

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Brand Engagement Network stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 215,983,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,785. Brand Engagement Network has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

