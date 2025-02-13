Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. Tronox updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tronox Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of TROX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 694,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Get Tronox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.