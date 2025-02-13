Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kubota had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Kubota updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.600 EPS.

Kubota Stock Down 0.7 %

KUBTY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.68. 45,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,944. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. Kubota has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

