JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $174.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on R. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Ryder System Stock Performance

R traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $160.77. 80,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,026. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $106.62 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $322,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.