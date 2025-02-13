Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,201 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,859,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

