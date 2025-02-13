Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.790-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL
Welltower Stock Up 3.2 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
