U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Update

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 349.4% from the January 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
U Power Trading Down 2.5 %
UCAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. U Power has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.83.
U Power Company Profile
