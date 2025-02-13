Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.97 and last traded at $121.93, with a volume of 3202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.44.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

