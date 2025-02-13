Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Short Interest Up 63.5% in January

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,300 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 15th total of 478,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNJ. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URNJ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

