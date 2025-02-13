Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.710-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.7 million. Iradimed also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.390-0.430 EPS.

Iradimed Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $6.16 on Thursday, reaching $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,609. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 23.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,470.94. This represents a 36.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

