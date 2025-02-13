Barclays (LON:BARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 36 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Barclays Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 293.25 ($3.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,174,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,273,035. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.48 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.40 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of £42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BARC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 360 ($4.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294 ($3.66).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £108,531.90 ($135,090.74). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

