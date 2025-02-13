Financial Survey: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) & Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -13.04% 0.97% 0.73% Vox Royalty -9.88% -0.54% -0.46%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Vox Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $205.46 million 5.27 $6.12 million ($0.13) -31.73 Vox Royalty $12.31 million 10.21 -$100,000.00 ($0.02) -124.00

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavour Silver and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 1 4 1 3.00 Vox Royalty 0 0 0 0 0.00

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 59.09%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Vox Royalty on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

