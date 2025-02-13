Certuity LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $530.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $542.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.13 and its 200-day moving average is $506.36.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.85.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

