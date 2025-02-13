G&S Capital LLC Acquires 4,979 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $206.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.58. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $122.91 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

