Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $227.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.47 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

