Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,030 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VIG stock opened at $203.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $172.54 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.