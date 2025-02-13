Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.740-12.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6 billion-$21.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.3 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

THC traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.61. 311,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,141. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $87.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

