Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.740-12.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6 billion-$21.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.3 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.