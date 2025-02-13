Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Shares of IMPP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 300,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,308. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

