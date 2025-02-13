Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 17.51%.
Imperial Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of IMPP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 300,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,308. Imperial Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.
About Imperial Petroleum
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Petroleum
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.